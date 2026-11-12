Life insurers' VNB margins improve as protection, savings gain traction

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 470 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) expansion in its VNB margin to 22.3 per cent in H1FY27 from 17.6 per cent in H1FY26. Its annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew 5.72 per cent to ₹29,034 crore, while Ulip APE fell nearly 40 per cent to ₹1,880 crore from ₹3,137 crore.

Growth in non-participating (non-par) savings and term business supported margins, LIC said. Non-par savings business grew 35 per cent on an APE basis, with its share in the individual product mix rising to 13 per cent from 10.7 per cent.

“Going forward, our key focus areas will be pure-term protection products, non-par savings products, and the annuity business. Ulips could recover if market sentiment improves, but our immediate priority remains savings and protection,” said R Doraiswamy, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of LIC, during a post-results media interaction.

At Axis Max Life, the VNB margin rose 210 bps to 25.4 per cent from 23.3 per cent, driven largely by product mix and improved margins within products rather than operating leverage.

“On VNB margin, I think, it is happening largely because of mix and also the inherent margins improving within products. The attribution to operating leverage is far lower. It is largely to the mix,” said Amrit Singh, chief financial officer (CFO) of Axis Max Life, during the analyst call.

Ulips accounted for 35 per cent of the insurer's APE in H1FY27, down from 37 per cent a year earlier. The share of annuity products doubled to 16 per cent from 8 per cent, while protection and health rose to 14 per cent from 12 per cent.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's VNB margin increased to 26 per cent in H1FY27 from 24.7 per cent a year earlier. Protection's share in APE rose to 23.4 per cent from 19.3 per cent, with savings accounting for the remaining 76.6 per cent.

“As we had discussed at the Q1 call itself, a large portion of this movement is fundamentally driven by the product mix. This trend continues from quarter one all the way to quarter two as well,” said Dhiren Salian, CFO of ICICI Prudential Life, during the analyst call. He said the mix was “geared more towards protection”, supporting margins. The insurer's annuity business grew 50 per cent Y-o-Y, while linked business grew 6.6 per cent.

Canara HSBC Life's VNB margin expanded 170 bps to 21.3 per cent from 19.6 per cent. Ulips' share in APE declined to 41 per cent from 50 per cent, while traditional products accounted for 59 per cent.

“The margin improvement was led by a favourable product mix, shift towards traditional, yield curve benefit, and improving operating leverage driven by higher volumes,” the company's management said. Protection APE grew 44 per cent during the period.

SBI Life Insurance's VNB margin was largely unchanged at 27.9 per cent against 27.8 per cent a year earlier, even as Ulips' share in its product mix declined to 62 per cent from 65 per cent. Guaranteed non-par savings business grew 27 per cent to ₹2,470 crore in H1FY27, while individual protection APE rose 16 per cent to ₹430 crore. The management attributed the change in product mix to higher contributions from annuity and non-par products, among other factors.