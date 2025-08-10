Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 11:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Insurance / Major private insurers seek time until 2027 for public listing plans

Major private insurers seek time until 2027 for public listing plans

Irdai has proposed implementing Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) 117 - the Indian equivalent of IFRS 17 - from April 1, 2026

Another source explained that Irdai aims to enhance transparency and professionalism in the insurance industry through the listing strategy. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several major private life and general insurance companies, directed to submit draft plans for public listing on Indian stock exchanges, have requested an extension from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) until 2027, according to sources familiar with the matter.
 
“The private insurance companies have informed Irdai they need time until 2027 to submit their public listing plans, as India will fully adopt the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 17 in 2026,” said one source.
 
Irdai has proposed implementing Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) 117 — the Indian equivalent of IFRS 17 — from April 1, 2026.
