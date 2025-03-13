Slowdown in health and motor segment drag non-life premiums in Feb

Premiums of non-life insurance companies dropped 2.82 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in February to Rs 21,747.57 crore from Rs 22,378.12 crore in the year-ago period, due to changes in accounting norms and a slowdown in premium growth in the health and motor segments.

According to General Insurance Council data, general insurers, who operate in multiple business lines, witnessed about a 5 per cent Y-o-Y drop in premiums to Rs 17,399.3 crore in February, while premiums of standalone health insurers rose 7.80 per cent to Rs 3,234.6 crore.

Growth in non-life insurance premiums has taken a hit ever since the insurance