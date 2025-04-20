US tariff threat may raise marine and trade insurance premiums in India

The implementation of the United States’ reciprocal tariff on India is likely to impact marine and trade risk insurance in the country, leading to a possible increase in rates. The US government has currently paused the imposition of reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, giving India a window for negotiations, according to experts.

On April 3, 2025, United States President Donald Trump announced a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods exported to the United States. According to Trump, the tariff was in response to a 52 per cent tariff charged by India on imports from the US. However, on