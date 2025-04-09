Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trump's tariffs take effect: India faces 26% tax on exports, China 104%

Trump's tariffs take effect: India faces 26% tax on exports, China 104%

With Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs kicking in, India's key exports are now taxed at 26%, while China faces a staggering 104% levy-sparking fears of a global trade war

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs officially came into effect at 9.30 am on Wednesday (IST), impacting exports from 86 countries. The latest wave of import duties is being enforced under what the Trump administration calls a policy of “reciprocal tariffs,” targeting nations accused of running large trade surpluses with the US.
 
The tariffs start at a baseline rate of 10 per cent, which was implemented over the weekend. However, many countries face far steeper duties, ranging between 11 per cent and 84 per cent.
 
Among the hardest hit is China, now facing a total tariff burden of 104 per cent on its exports to the US. This combines an earlier 20 per cent duty, a 34 per cent addition announced last week, and a last-minute 50 per cent hike signed by Trump late Tuesday.
 
 
Reacting strongly, China’s Commerce Ministry said, “The US threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake... China will never accept it… China will fight to the end.”
 

Impact on India

 
India, meanwhile, is subject to a 26 per cent tariff on its exports. While the US has spared some key Indian goods, such as semiconductors, copper, and pharmaceuticals, other major export categories like auto parts, gems, and jewellery are expected to take a hit.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's reciprocal tariffs take effect hiking trade levies to 100-year high

Houthis Yemen

At least 6 people killed by suspected US strikes in Yemen: Houthi rebels

Donald Trump, Trump

India among nations willing to cut tariffs under Trump push: US Trade Rep

White House, US, United states

AP journalists cleared to return to White House after court ruling

Donald Trump, Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin

Netanyahu-Trump meeting reveals unexpected gaps on Iran, Gaza, tariffs

 
However, Trump said on Wednesday that the US will soon announce major tariffs on pharmaceutical imports. Notably, India supplies nearly half of all generic medicines consumed in the US.
 
Sources said the Indian government is in close contact with exporters and is preparing a mitigation strategy. A high-level meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled today to assess the fallout and discuss ways to protect India's trade interests.
 
Despite the blow, India is not planning immediate counter-tariffs, choosing instead to focus on ongoing trade negotiations. Officials say New Delhi is working toward finalising the US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) that was discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington earlier this year. In March, the two countries had agreed to the terms of reference for the pact.
 
A government official also told Reuters that India is hopeful of gaining relief under a clause in the US executive order, which allows for exemptions to countries that take “significant steps to remedy non-reciprocal trade arrangements.”
 
After China, the countries facing the highest duties include:
 
- Lesotho: 50 per cent 
- Cambodia: 49 per cent 
- Laos: 48 per cent 
- Vietnam: 46 per cent 
- Madagascar: 47 per cent 
- Taiwan: 32 per cent   
- South Korea: 25 per cent   
- Japan: 24 per cent   
- European Union: 20 per cent
 
Meanwhile, stock markets around the world also reacted negatively to the tariff rollout. The US indices posted losses for a fourth straight day, and Asian markets opened lower, with South Korea’s Kospi entering bear market territory.
 
However, Trump remains defiant. Brushing aside fears of a global slowdown, he said on Tuesday: “America is going to be very rich again very soon.”
 
(With agency inputs)
 

More From This Section

India china, India, China

China calls on India to stand together against US tariffs amid trade war

Sheikh Hasina

Deposed Bangladesh PM Hasina warns strongly against bid to ban her party

United Nations Security Council

Portugal reiterates its support for India's permanent seat in UNSC

Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

Pakistan issues additional visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Dubai Crown Prince's India visit paves way for stronger bilateral ties: PM

Topics : Donald Trump tariff US China trade war Trump's trade war Trump tariffs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon