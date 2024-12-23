We want to grow better than industry, mindful of biz quality: Naveen Jha

With the general insurance industry seeing a slowdown, SBI General Insurance Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Naveen Chandra Jha spoke with Subrata Panda and Aathira Varier in Mumbai about how the company has managed to grow above the industry and its strategies for navigating the current challenges. Edited excerpts:

How has the year been and what are your growth plans for the rest of the year?

This year has been good, but we had expected even better numbers and the industry faced a slowdown. We have grown by around 14 per cent Y-o-Y, against the industry’s 11 per cent.