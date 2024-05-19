A higher interchange is critical for ATM biz: India1 MD & CEO K Srinivas

A decade after white-label ATM operators (WLAOs) came into play, only a shade more than 30,000 units have been set up by them. The country’s largest WLAO, India1, with a tad over 13,000 units, feels it can double deployments by FY28.
K SRINIVAS, managing director and chief executive officer of India1, spoke with Raghu Mohan over the phone. Edited excerpts:
Why do we still lag on ATM density despite a WLAO policy to address the issue?
At 260,000 ATMS, our average penetration level is way below (compared to the rest of the world). We are currently at about 21 ATMs per lakh