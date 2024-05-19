A higher interchange is critical for ATM biz: India1 MD & CEO K Srinivas

A decade after white-label ATM operators (WLAOs) came into play, only a shade more than 30,000 units have been set up by them. The country’s largest WLAO, India1, with a tad over 13,000 units, feels it can double deployments by FY28.

K SRINIVAS, managing director and chief executive officer of India1, spoke with Raghu Mohan over the phone. Edited excerpts: