Banca channel key to achieve insurance for all: SBI Life MD Amit Jhingran

Following the earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26), Amit Jhingran, MD&CEO, SBI Life Insurance, spoke to Subrata Panda in Mumbai about the company’s performance, growth strategy, challenges facing the insurance sector, and the appointment of the new IRDAI chairman. Edited Excerpts:

How do you look at the Q1 performance?

The overall numbers were in line with the guidance that we had given at the start of FY26. The quarter was somewhat subdued for the industry, but we are happy that our numbers were better than the industry on a strong base of last year.

Margins