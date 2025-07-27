Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Banca channel key to achieve insurance for all: SBI Life MD Amit Jhingran

Banca channel key to achieve insurance for all: SBI Life MD Amit Jhingran

Following the company's Q1FY26 earnings, Amit Jhingran, MD&CEO, SBI Life Insurance spoke to Subrata Panda in Mumbai about the company's performance, growth strategy, challenges

Amit Jhingran
premium

Amit Jhingran, MD&CEO, SBI Life Insurance.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26), Amit Jhingran, MD&CEO, SBI Life Insurance, spoke to Subrata Panda in Mumbai about the company’s performance, growth strategy, challenges facing the insurance sector, and the appointment of the new IRDAI chairman. Edited Excerpts:
 
How do you look at the Q1 performance?
 
The overall numbers were in line with the guidance that we had given at the start of FY26. The quarter was somewhat subdued for the industry, but we are happy that our numbers were better than the industry on a strong base of last year.
 
Margins
Topics : SBI Life Insurance bancassurance Irdai chairman Insurance Sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon