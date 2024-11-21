Business Standard
Home / Finance / Interviews / GST on health insurance needs to be reduced: IFFCO Tokio's Subrata Mondal

GST on health insurance needs to be reduced: IFFCO Tokio's Subrata Mondal

Mondal discussed the future plan of the companies along with the emerging challenges for the sector

Subrata Mondal, MD and CEO, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited
Premium

Subrata Mondal, MD and CEO, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited (IFFCO Tokio) has sent its suggestions to the government, seeking to reduce goods and services tax (GST) rates on health insurance premiums to 5 per cent from the existing 18 per cent, said the firm’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) Subrata Mondal in an in-person interview with Harsh Kumar. Mondal discussed the future plan of insurance companies along with emerging challenges for the sector. Edited excerpts:
 
What is your view on the demand for reduction of GST on health insurance premiums?
 
For a long time, we have been discussing reduction
Topics : IFFCO GST rates Health Insurance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon