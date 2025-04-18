HDFC Life will keep margins range bound at 25-26%: MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar

Vibha Padalkar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of HDFC Life Insurance, in an interview with Aathira Varier and Subrata Panda, spoke about how the company bucked the industry trend in terms of growth during Q4 of FY25 while outlining the strategy for FY26. Edited excerpts:

Given the industry’s underwhelming show, how would you evaluate the company’s performance in FY25?

We have grown faster than the sector and this has resulted in expansion of our market share. In the private space, we expanded by 30 basis points (bps), and at the sector level, we increased by 70 bps