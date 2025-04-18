Friday, April 18, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Interviews / HDFC Life will keep margins range bound at 25-26%: MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar

HDFC Life will keep margins range bound at 25-26%: MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar

Padalkar spoke about how the company bucked the industry trend in terms of growth during Q4 of FY25 while outlining the strategy for FY26

Vibha Padalkar, BFSI
Premium

Vibha Padalkar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of HDFC Life Insurance (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Aathira VarierSubrata Panda
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vibha Padalkar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of HDFC Life Insurance, in an interview with Aathira Varier and Subrata Panda, spoke about how the company bucked the industry trend in terms of growth during Q4 of FY25 while outlining the strategy for FY26. Edited excerpts:
 
Given the industry’s underwhelming show, how would you evaluate the company’s performance in FY25?
 
We have grown faster than the sector and this has resulted in expansion of our market share. In the private space, we expanded by 30 basis points (bps), and at the sector level, we increased by 70 bps
Topics : HDFC Life Insurance Banking Industry Banking sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon