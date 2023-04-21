close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Impact of MPC decisions to show in 4-5 quarters, says Shashanka Bhide

'The rate hikes started in May 2022 and cumulatively there is a significant increase in policy rate (250 basis points)'

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
Shashanka Bhide
Premium

Shashanka Bhide

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In February, Shashanka Bhide was the only external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to vote in favour of a rate hike. In the April policy meeting, he changed his decision to go with the consensus of a pause. He explains the rationale in an interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra. Edited excerpts:
Before we get into the details, could you explain for the readers how the MPC arrives at a decision? Do you come prepared with your written views on Day 1 of the meeting?
 
Day 1 is essentially for presentations by the RBI and discussions. Day 2 is for discussing decisions. It is spread over a two-day period and final decisions are taken at the end of the two-day programme. People explain why they are voting for a particular decision but the written statements are provided later. We don’t always meet on Day 3 but it (the resolution of the MPC) is confirmed with each member on Day 3. Exc
Or

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

KKR to invest in consumer retail, healthcare and tech firms, says Co-CEO

Angel investment at high premium under Income-Tax department scanner

Funding constraints may hamper NBFCs' loan growth this fiscal: Report

Investors put $538 billion into cash funds over eight week: BofA

India equity mutual fund inflows rise to 1-year high in March

Topics : MPC RBI monetary policy committee

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Impact of MPC decisions to show in 4-5 quarters, says Shashanka Bhide

Shashanka Bhide
4 min read
Premium

Up almost 10% YTD, gold may get fresh impetus from US Fed policy

Gold
4 min read

Indians remit $2.1 billion under LRS in February, down 23% sequentially

remittance
2 min read
Premium

Enter longer-duration lease to control hike in home rental rates

rent, real estate
5 min read

India's forex reserves up $1.65 bn to $586.4 bn, shows RBI data

Forex reserves
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

RBI allows HDFC Bank to meet priority sector goal in 3 years post merger

hdfc, bank, HDFC bank
3 min read

Minutes of April MPC meeting: Members split on economic growth prospects

rbi, reserve bank of india
4 min read

Ultra-rich Indians are now parking more money in gold: Knight Frank survey

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read
Premium

When inflation gets closer to 4%, focus can shift to growth: Jayanth Varma

Jayanth R Varma, member, Monetary Policy Committee
5 min read
Premium

IMF likely to err on India's FY24 growth forecast, says RBI paper

RBI
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon