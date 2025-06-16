Monday, June 16, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Investment / Piramal Finance raises ₹2,950 cr via bonds with up to 9.25% coupon

Piramal Finance raises ₹2,950 cr via bonds with up to 9.25% coupon

Funds raised through three tranches will be used for onward lending, refinancing, debt repayment and short-term investments, says the Piramal Enterprises NBFC arm

Subrata Panda New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Piramal Finance on Monday raised ₹2,950 crore through bonds issued in three tranches, with coupon rates ranging from 9.10 per cent to 9.25 per cent, sources said.
 
The non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of Piramal Enterprises raised ₹500 crore through bonds maturing in 22 months at a coupon rate of 9.10 per cent per annum, payable annually. Additionally, it raised ₹2,050 crore via 24-month bonds at a 9.15 per cent annual coupon, and ₹400 crore through five-year bonds carrying a coupon of 9.25 per cent per annum, also payable annually.
 
The NBFC was in the market to raise up to
