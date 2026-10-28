Silver slips 17% in a month: Should investors buy the dip or stay cautious?

Why has silver corrected sharply? Multiple factors have weighed on sentiment towards silver.

“Higher US real yields, a stronger dollar, and prolonged high interest rates have pressured precious metals,” said Kaynat Chainwala, assistant vice-president, commodity research, Kotak Neo.

The US-Iran war pushed crude oil prices to multi-year highs, stoking inflation fears and expectations that interest rates could remain elevated for longer.

Experts said policy-related factors have also weighed on the domestic market.

“India’s 15 per cent silver import duty hike has curbed physical imports, while weaker investment demand has hurt prices. Indian silver ETF net inflows fell 79 per cent between January and September,” said Saish Sawant, research analyst, commodities, Emkay Global Financial Services.

“The correction has been driven by multiple factors, like profit booking and following the strong rally earlier this year,” said Krishanu Choudhary, director and unit head, Anand Rathi Wealth.

Manav Modi, commodities analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said silver has also faced pressure because of its industrial exposure, as investors worry that higher borrowing costs and slower economic growth could weaken demand.

Is silver’s long-term outlook still strong? According to Deveya Gaglani, senior research analyst - Commodities, Axis Securities, silver’s long-term case remains intact, although a correction of more than 50 per cent from its peak raises questions about the strength of the bull market.

“A US-Iran peace deal and resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict could ease oil prices and inflation, giving the Fed room to cut rates and support silver. Strong EV and AI demand, along with ETF inflows, could also tighten supply and aid recovery,” Gaglani said.

According to Modi, high prices could encourage manufacturers to use less silver or substitute it with other materials, particularly in solar panels, while jewellery and silverware demand have also softened.

What is the outlook for silver over the next 6–12 months? Experts said the outlook would depend on the path of interest rates, global economic growth, geopolitical developments and industrial demand.

“Silver’s near-term trend remains bearish, but the 6–12-month outlook is cautiously positive amid volatility. MCX silver futures traded near Rs 1,95,900 per kg on October 26, down over 53 per cent from January’s record high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg,” Sawant said.

“Over 6–12 months, silver could recover to $65–$71 if oil prices stabilise, US yields ease and the Fed cuts rates. US inflation, Fed commentary and oil prices will be key indicators to watch,” Chainwala said.

Should existing investors hold, average down or exit? Given the difficulty of timing the market and identifying a bottom, experts suggest a staggered approach.

“With silver prices having corrected more than 50 per cent from their peak, current levels offer an attractive entry point for new investors,” Gaglani said.

“Investors who cannot tolerate sharp swings should start with a smaller allocation, or wait for signs of stabilisation, oil easing, yields turning lower and a less hawkish Fed,” Sawant said.

Existing investors who bought near the peak should avoid panic selling solely because of the correction, experts said.

“If the investment horizon is 3–5 years or longer and silver remains within the intended portfolio allocation, consider holding. Average down gradually rather than investing a lump sum,” Sawant said.

He added that investors should trim positions if silver exceeds their risk budget, if liquidity is needed, or if the original investment thesis weakens. Investors should also avoid borrowing or using leverage to recover losses.

Is this a good time to invest in silver? For investors, current levels appear more attractive than earlier highs, although volatility is likely to remain elevated.

“The correction favours gradual, staggered buying over lump-sum investment. Given silver’s volatility, it should remain a smaller portfolio holding, with gold as the core and silver accounting for 10–15 per cent of the precious metals allocation,” Chainwala said.

“For investors seeking to build wealth over the long term, we continue to prefer equities, which have a higher probability of generating 12 to 14 per cent returns in the long term consistently, with better risk-adjusted returns,” Choudhary said.

What allocation and investment horizon should new investors follow? Investors should distinguish between physical silver, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment platforms based on their risk profile, since costs, liquidity and tracking can differ.

A 3–5-year investment horizon may be appropriate for investors looking to capture silver’s long-term demand growth, according to experts.