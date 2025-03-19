Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Investment / Venture capital, private equity funds bet big on traditional sectors

Venture capital, private equity funds bet big on traditional sectors

Investments in the BFSI segment went up 3.5x in 2024 over the previous year, touching $ 1.1 billion through 42 deals in which 47 per cent were above $50 million.

Venture Capital
Premium

The hottest sectors in this category were affordable housing and NBFC where deal value went up 12x in 2024, while deals in green financing were up fivefold

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) funds had, in 2024, taken bets on traditional businesses rather than tech-first domains like consumer tech, software as a service (SaaS) and software.
 
According to data from Bain & Co, Pitchbook, Venture Intelligence, VCC Edge and AVCJ, prominent VC funds like PeakXV saw their share in this traditional space go up sharply from 14 per cent in 2023 to 23 per cent in 2024.
 
Lightspeed, a multi-stage venture capital firm, saw its share more than double from 11 per cent in 2023 to 23 per cent in 2024 while Z47, another VC firm,
Topics : Venture Capital Private Equity

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon