Venture capital, private equity funds bet big on traditional sectors

Venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) funds had, in 2024, taken bets on traditional businesses rather than tech-first domains like consumer tech, software as a service (SaaS) and software.

According to data from Bain & Co, Pitchbook, Venture Intelligence, VCC Edge and AVCJ, prominent VC funds like PeakXV saw their share in this traditional space go up sharply from 14 per cent in 2023 to 23 per cent in 2024.

Lightspeed, a multi-stage venture capital firm, saw its share more than double from 11 per cent in 2023 to 23 per cent in 2024 while Z47, another VC firm,