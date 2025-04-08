8th Pay Commission: State govts want parleys before final report

States have told the Union finance ministry that the 8th Pay Commission, once constituted, should consult them before finalising its recommendations as they will also be impacted, a senior government official said. The Cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the 8th Pay Commission in January. Briefing reporters, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that there will be “massive” consultations with state governments and other stakeholders in the central government and public sector units. “The government will soon appoint the chairperson and two members of the 8th Pay Commission.”

The official quoted earlier further said that while it took six months to