Cashless row: AHPI may soon review advisory to hospitals on Bajaj Allianz

The Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI), which last week issued an advisory asking member hospitals in North India to stop offering cashless treatment to Bajaj Allianz General Insurance policyholders from September 1, said on Tuesday it will decide in the next couple of days whether to withdraw the advisory, after a meeting with executives from the insurance company in Delhi on Thursday.

“In view of Thursday’s discussions, AHPI urged the insurer to immediately restore cashless services at its member hospitals, as the disruption is placing an unfair financial and emotional burden on patients. AHPI has indicated that it will