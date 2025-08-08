Amber may offload ILJIN stake, to invest ₹4,200 crore in PCB plants

Amber Enterprises is in talks with private equity investors for a stake sale in its subsidiary ILJIN Electronics, while it may also look at a public listing of the entity along with pre-IPO placements. The monetisation strategy is being finalised for the subsidiary as it expands its electronics components manufacturing facilities, which will require significant investments.

The Gurugram-based group, which has a large share in white-label air conditioner manufacturing and offers electronics manufacturing services, is planning to invest ₹4,200 crore in building printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, under the electronics components manufacturing scheme