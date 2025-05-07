Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 12:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amex, HSBC lead foreign banks in net credit card addition in FY25

During this period, the banking industry added over 8 million credit cards

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:46 AM IST

HSBC and American Express led foreign banks in net credit card additions in FY25, with HSBC adding 216,997 cards and American Express adding 107,086 cards during the period, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows. During this period, the banking industry added over 8 million credit cards. Standard Chartered Bank’s outstanding credit cards at the end of FY25 declined by 158,322 cards. In FY24, American Express’s net credit card additions stood at 11,450 cards while HSBC’s outstanding credit cards declined by 38,693 cards during this period. In prior years, American Express witnessed decline in its outstanding credit cards. 
Topics : RBI Policy Credit Card HSBC Foreign banks

