ATM deployers may get a boost; higher cash withdrawal may cost more

The cost structure of automated teller machine (ATM) channels is likely to get an update. The interchange fee — paid by the card-issuing bank when a customer swipes at another banks’ ATM, including at white-label ATMs — may be raised to Rs 20-23. Higher cash withdrawals, meanwhile, may soon attract an additional convenience charge.

Also, differential pricing may be deployed for customers in underpenetrated centres to aid withdrawals by direct benefit transfer (DBT) beneficiaries.



This is part of the recent deliberations between the Confederation of ATM Industry (Catmi) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It comes amid fresh orders for