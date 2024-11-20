Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Axis Bank, Bank of India eyeing to raise funds through AT-I bonds

Axis Bank, Bank of India eyeing to raise funds through AT-I bonds

In FY25 so far, banks have raised Rs 8,000 crore through perpetual bonds. In comparison, banks raised Rs 20,706 crore in FY24 and Rs 31,394 crore in FY23

Debt funds
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Abhijit LeleSubrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two major lenders – Axis Bank and Bank of India – are planning to tap the domestic debt capital market to raise funds through additional tier-I (AT-I) bonds to strengthen their capital base. While Axis Bank aims to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through AT-I bonds, state-owned Bank of India is targeting up to Rs 2,500 crore via the same instruments.
 
Domestic rating agency Crisil has assigned an ‘AA+’ rating to the private sector lender’s proposed AT-I bond issuance, while India Ratings has assigned an ‘AA’ rating to Bank of India’s proposed issuance.
 
AT-I bonds are perpetual in nature
Topics : Axis Bank Bank of India Additional Tier 1 bond

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon