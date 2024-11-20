Axis Bank, Bank of India eyeing to raise funds through AT-I bonds

Two major lenders – Axis Bank and Bank of India – are planning to tap the domestic debt capital market to raise funds through additional tier-I (AT-I) bonds to strengthen their capital base. While Axis Bank aims to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore through AT-I bonds, state-owned Bank of India is targeting up to Rs 2,500 crore via the same instruments.

Domestic rating agency Crisil has assigned an ‘AA+’ rating to the private sector lender’s proposed AT-I bond issuance, while India Ratings has assigned an ‘AA’ rating to Bank of India’s proposed issuance.

AT-I bonds are perpetual in nature