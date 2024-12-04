Banking law amendments to make inheritance of deposits unambiguous

The amendments to banking laws are expected to improve governance in institutions, enhance customer convenience, and reduce litigation, according to bankers and experts. The amendment allowing up to four nominees in an account, in particular, will make the inheritance of bank deposits unambiguous, they said.

The Lok Sabha passed amendments to banking laws on Tuesday. The bill proposed 19 amendments to five existing laws aimed at easing compliance, improving regulation, and enhancing the efficiency of auditing in banks, including multi-state cooperatives providing banking services.

Satish Marathe, central board director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said these amendments would improve the