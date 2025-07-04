Friday, July 04, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Banking system liquidity surplus tops ₹4 trillion; strong VRRR demand

Banking system liquidity surplus tops ₹4 trillion; strong VRRR demand

Liquidity jumps on government spending and surplus transfer; RBI gets ₹1.7 tn bids at 7-day VRRR, with cut-off at 5.47%; experts see preference for shorter operations

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 basis points, injecting liquidity of Rs 1.16 trillion into the banking system, is expected to reduce costs for banks and provide a much-needed boost to credit offt
premium

VRRR auctions are aimed at sucking out excess liquidity from the banking system and aligning overnight rates with the repo rate.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The liquidity surplus in the banking system, measured by banks parking funds in the Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity adjustment facility (LAF), surged to ₹4.04 trillion on Thursday, the highest since 19 May 2022.
 
The surge in liquidity is mainly due to increased government spending following a record surplus transfer by the central bank—₹2.69 trillion—in May.
 
RBI conducted a 7-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction for which it received bids worth ₹1.7 trillion against the notified amount of ₹1 trillion. The central bank accepted ₹1 trillion at a cut-off rate of 5.47 per cent.
 
The bidding was significantly higher
Topics : banking liquidity RBI repo rate
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon