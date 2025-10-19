Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Banking pads up to cover a new ground with risk-based deposit insurance

Banking pads up to cover a new ground with risk-based deposit insurance

Shifting to a system of risk-based deposit insurance may over time force banks to become even more prudent and mindful of their finances

Finance
premium

The total premium received by DICGC in FY25 was ₹26,764 crore (₹23,879 crore in FY24); banks contributed 94.72 per cent and cooperative banks accounted for the rest.

Raghu Mohan
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Of the 22 additional measures announced by Mint Road after its Monetary Policy Committee’s deliberations, the shift to risk-based deposit insurance framework is one of the most significant in the post-reform period. Think of it as tightening the screws on banks’ liability side. What’s less known is that this architecture — radical as it may appear — is not a new concept. It was flagged by the Jagdish Capoor working group on Reforms in Deposit Insurance, 1999; the Committee on Credit Risk Model, 2006 set up by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC); and the Jasbir
Topics : Finance News microfinance industry Banking Industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon