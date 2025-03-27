Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Banking system net liquidity improves on back of RBI's swap auction

Banking system net liquidity improves on back of RBI's swap auction

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 1.57 trillion on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed

The RBI had received bids worth $22.28 billion at the USD/INR buy-sell swap auction on Monday, against the notified amount of $10 billion.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

The net liquidity in the banking system narrowed to Rs 40,788 crore on Wednesday on the back of government spending and the $10 billion swap auction conducted by the central bank on Monday, said experts.
 
The net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 1.57 trillion on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. The banking system’s net liquidity has been in deficit mode since mid-December, and it had widened to a deficit of Rs 3.2 trillion in January.
 
“Liquidity improved because of government spending and the swap auction, as the settlement data for the
