Banking system net liquidity improves on back of RBI's swap auction

The net liquidity in the banking system narrowed to Rs 40,788 crore on Wednesday on the back of government spending and the $10 billion swap auction conducted by the central bank on Monday, said experts.

The net liquidity in the banking system was in a deficit of Rs 1.57 trillion on Tuesday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. The banking system’s net liquidity has been in deficit mode since mid-December, and it had widened to a deficit of Rs 3.2 trillion in January.

“Liquidity improved because of government spending and the swap auction, as the settlement data for the