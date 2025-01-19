Banks, fintechs embark on profitable pilgrimage at Maha Kumbh Mela

With millions of pilgrims gathering for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, banks and financial technology (fintech) companies are seizing the opportunity to boost their deposits and acquire new customers by extending their services at the world’s largest religious gathering. They have introduced ‘Bank on Wheels’ vans, special edition automated teller machine (ATM) debit cards, and new branches.

Amid a crisis in deposits, banks hope to leverage the business opportunities, with state government projections estimating that the event could generate Rs 25,000 crore in revenue and a Rs 2 trillion economic spinoff.

A bank official said: