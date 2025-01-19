Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Banks, fintechs embark on profitable pilgrimage at Maha Kumbh Mela

Banks, fintechs embark on profitable pilgrimage at Maha Kumbh Mela

Amid a crisis in deposits, banks hope to leverage the biz opportunities, with state govt projections estimating that event could generate Rs 25,000 cr in revenue and a Rs 2 trillion economic spinoff

ICICI Bank has set up a branch at the Maha Kumbh Mela Ground in Prayagraj to provide essential banking services to pilgrims and visitors during the event
Premium

ICICI Bank has set up a branch at the Maha Kumbh Mela Ground in Prayagraj to provide essential banking services to pilgrims and visitors during the event | Photo: website: ICICI

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With millions of pilgrims gathering for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, banks and financial technology (fintech) companies are seizing the opportunity to boost their deposits and acquire new customers by extending their services at the world’s largest religious gathering. They have introduced ‘Bank on Wheels’ vans, special edition automated teller machine (ATM) debit cards, and new branches.
 
Amid a crisis in deposits, banks hope to leverage the business opportunities, with state government projections estimating that the event could generate Rs 25,000 crore in revenue and a Rs 2 trillion economic spinoff.
 
A bank official said:
Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Banks Fintech sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon