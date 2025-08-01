Friday, August 01, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Donald Trump tariff impact: Banks likely to tighten lending to MSMEs

Donald Trump tariff impact: Banks likely to tighten lending to MSMEs

Experts say 25% US tariff could render export-oriented firms uncompetitive

Donald Trump tariff impact: Banks likely to tighten lending to MSMEs
premium

State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Uco Bank, Union Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank are among the lenders with large exposure to the MSME sector

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks may adopt a risk-averse approach and slow down fresh lending to export-oriented micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to avoid stress in their portfolios after the US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported from India.
 
Lenders may also ask for more collateral when extending credit to this segment, they added.
 
The asset quality of the MSME sector has remained stable so far. MSME lending outpaced credit growth in the retail and services sectors in FY25, rising by 14.1 per cent amid an overall decline in bank credit.
 
A senior official at a state-owned bank, requesting not
Topics : finance Banks MSMEs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon