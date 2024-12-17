Banks mobilise Rs 8 trn via Certificates of Deposits issuance in '25 so far

Banks have mobilised around Rs 8 trillion by issuing Certificates of Deposit (CDs) in the current financial year (FY25), amidst a scramble for deposits in a tight liquidity environment and to manage their funding costs.

According to data compiled by Primedatabase, CD issuances in FY25 (up to December 13) have totalled Rs 7.93 trillion. In the first fortnight of December alone, issuances exceeded Rs 81,000 crore and are expected to surpass November's total of Rs 92,260 crore. In FY24, CD issuances amounted to Rs 9.56 trillion, compared to Rs 7.28 trillion in FY23, Rs 2.87 trillion in FY22,