Banks mobilise Rs 8 trn via Certificates of Deposits issuance in '25 so far

According to data compiled by Primedatabase, CD issuances in FY25 (up to December 13) have totalled Rs 7.93 trillion

After nearly 30 months, banks’ deposit growth has edged above credit expansion, potentially signalling an end to a period when the reverse was in operation.
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Subrata PandaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Banks have mobilised around Rs 8 trillion by issuing Certificates of Deposit (CDs) in the current financial year (FY25), amidst a scramble for deposits in a tight liquidity environment and to manage their funding costs.
 
According to data compiled by Primedatabase, CD issuances in FY25 (up to December 13) have totalled Rs 7.93 trillion. In the first fortnight of December alone, issuances exceeded Rs 81,000 crore and are expected to surpass November's total of Rs 92,260 crore. In FY24, CD issuances amounted to Rs 9.56 trillion, compared to Rs 7.28 trillion in FY23, Rs 2.87 trillion in FY22,
