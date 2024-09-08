Business Standard
Banks oppose LCR norms as they face challenges in deposit mobilisation

Says over 90% of retail deposits digitally linked

Aathira VarierManojit Saha Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Several banks have written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) opposing the draft circular on the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), which proposed an additional run-off factor of 5 per cent for retail deposits enabled with internet and mobile banking (IMB) facilities, on the grounds that it will impact loan growth, as they are facing challenges in deposit mobilisation.

In July, the banking regulator issued draft guidelines mandating banks to assign an additional 5 per cent run-off factor for retail deposits enabled with IMB facilities. These facilities include but are not limited to internet banking, mobile banking,

