Banks park ₹1.7 trn at 7-day VRRR auction as banks roll over matured amount

“Banks rolled over the amount that matured on Friday,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank, adding that the bidding was better than the previous auction because overnight rates have come down.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) seven-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction saw robust participation, with banks parking ₹1.71 trillion with the central bank under this window, against the notified amount of ₹2 trillion.
 
RBI accepted the amount at a cut-off rate of 5.49 per cent.
 
RBI’s VRRR operations are aimed at absorbing surplus liquidity from the system and anchoring short-term rates closer to the policy repo rate. Latest data shows net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹2.86 trillion as of Thursday.
 
