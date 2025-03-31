Monday, March 31, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Banks raise record Rs 1.17 trillion through CDs amid tight liquidity

Banks raise record Rs 1.17 trillion through CDs amid tight liquidity

This period saw IndusInd Bank aggressively tapping the CD market, with its liquidity coverage ratio declining post its disclosure of discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio

bank, banks
Premium

The surge in CD issuances also highlights tightening deposit conditions in the banking system, prompting banks to rely heavily on CDs to meet credit demand—especially as loan demand typically picks up toward the financial year-end

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks and financial institutions (FIs) raised over Rs 1.17 trillion through certificates of deposit (CDs) during the fortnight of March 7–21, the highest in a single fortnight since May 2021, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
 
This period saw IndusInd Bank aggressively tapping the CD market, with its liquidity coverage ratio declining post its disclosure of discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio. The bank’s liquidity coverage ratio fell to 113 per cent as of March 9, 2025, compared to 118 per cent at the end of December.
 
The surge in CD issuances also highlights tightening deposit conditions in the
Topics : Banks Liquidity Banking sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon