Banks raise record Rs 1.17 trillion through CDs amid tight liquidity

Banks and financial institutions (FIs) raised over Rs 1.17 trillion through certificates of deposit (CDs) during the fortnight of March 7–21, the highest in a single fortnight since May 2021, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

This period saw IndusInd Bank aggressively tapping the CD market, with its liquidity coverage ratio declining post its disclosure of discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio. The bank’s liquidity coverage ratio fell to 113 per cent as of March 9, 2025, compared to 118 per cent at the end of December.

The surge in CD issuances also highlights tightening deposit conditions in the