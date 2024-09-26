Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / BFSI sector valuation discount to overall market at a record high

BFSI sector valuation discount to overall market at a record high

Valuation re-rating has been much sharper for non-BFSI companies

Bank
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Companies in the banking, finance sector and insurance (BFSI) sector have underperformed on the bourses despite leading the earnings growth charts in the post-pandemic period. This has created a dichotomy between their 
earnings and share prices.
 
BFSI companies have never been less expensive than the rest of the equity market.
 
BFSI companies’ valuation discount over non-BFSI companies and the broader market is now the highest since at least 2011.
 
The top listed BFSI companies are currently valued 2.62 times their book value at the end of FY24, less than half the non-BFSI companies’ current price to book value
Topics : BFSI automotive industry defence firms

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon