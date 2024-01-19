BFSI weighting in Nifty50 hits 7-year low as HDFC Bank stock slips

After a sharp fall in the share prices of HDFC Bank and other private sector lenders in the past three days, the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector weighting in the Nifty50 has slipped to a seven-year low of 32.03 per cent, down from nearly 36.6 per cent at the end of March 2023 and 34.5 per cent at the end of December 2023.

The 2019 calendar year was the high point for the BFSI sector, when its weighting in the index had risen to a record high of 40.6 per cent at the end of December.

This signals a sharp