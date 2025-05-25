Bond market sees more OMO buys after RBI's surplus transfer falls short

The bond market anticipates that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may conduct additional Open Market Operations (OMOs) in the latter half of the current financial year, particularly during periods of currency leakage. This expectation arises in light of the RBI’s recent surplus transfer of Rs 2.69 trillion to the government, which, while substantial, fell short of some market projections that ranged up to Rs 3 trillion.

The RBI dividend represents a substantial and durable infusion of liquidity into the system. However, its actual impact on system liquidity will become evident only as government expenditure begins to accelerate. Experts