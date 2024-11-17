BS Poll: Rupee may depreciate to 84.5 against US dollar by end of December

The Indian rupee is likely to depreciate further against the US dollar through the end of 2024. This is due to the continued strengthening of the greenback, combined with the weakening of the Chinese yuan, which is expected to keep pressure on the Indian currency.

According to the median forecast of the Business Standard poll, the rupee is expected to be trading at 84.5 per US dollar by the end of December this year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to be active in the currency market, which will cap the losses.

IDFC First Bank sees the Indian