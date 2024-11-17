Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / BS Poll: Rupee may depreciate to 84.5 against US dollar by end of December

BS Poll: Rupee may depreciate to 84.5 against US dollar by end of December

RBI is expected to be active in the currency market, which will cap the losses

The Indian rupee is likely to depreciate further against the US dollar through the end of 2024. This is due to the continued strengthening of the greenback, combined with the weakening of the Chinese yuan, which is expected to keep pressure on the In
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee is likely to depreciate further against the US dollar through the end of 2024. This is due to the continued strengthening of the greenback, combined with the weakening of the Chinese yuan, which is expected to keep pressure on the Indian currency.
 
According to the median forecast of the Business Standard poll, the rupee is expected to be trading at 84.5 per US dollar by the end of December this year. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to be active in the currency market, which will cap the losses.
 
IDFC First Bank sees the Indian
Topics : Indian rupee RBI Currency

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon