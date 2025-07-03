Central Bank partnership to boost bancassurance: FGILI MD & CEO Alok Rungta

As the Central Bank of India completes at 25.18 per cent stake acquisition in Future Generali India Life Insurance (FGILI), making a foray into life insurance, Alok Rungta, managing director and chief executive officer, FGILI, talks to Aathira Varier in a virtual interview on the impact of the bancassurance channel and the company’s growth strategies. Edited excerpts:

How will the partnership with the Central Bank of India augment business for FGILI?

It will be positive. We will look at rebranding, which is positioning the brand identity in a new manner. Second, bancassurance distribution in the country has outpaced the growth