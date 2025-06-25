Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Centre may speed up stake dilution in GIC Re, New India Assurance

As of now, the government holds 85.44 per cent in New India Assurance and 82.4 per cent in GIC Re

The finance ministry had floated a request for proposal in February to dilute its equity in select public-sector banks and listed public financial institutions by inviting bids from merchant bankers and legal advisors | Photo: Company website

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

The Union finance ministry is planning to dilute at least half of the required stake in general insurance companies such as New India Assurance Company and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) in 2025-26 (FY26) to ensure compliance with the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms mandated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), according to a senior government official.
 
As of now, the government holds 85.44 per cent in New India Assurance and 82.4 per cent in GIC Re. Sebi mandates all listed companies, including public sector insurers, to maintain a minimum of 25 per cent public
