Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Corp advances of large banks grow robustly in Q2 with disciplined pricing

Corp advances of large banks grow robustly in Q2 with disciplined pricing

The growth in corporate loan books of major banks comes at a time when, in Q1FY26

Banks
premium

The pickup was driven partly by fresh corporate investment but more by higher working-capital demand. Additionally, the loan pipeline for public-sector banks remains robust while private banks anticipate strong growth in the coming quarters.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Large banks, private and state-owned, witnessed healthy growth in their corporate loan books in Q2FY26 as aggressive pricing seen in previous quarters gave way to greater pricing discipline.
 
The pickup was driven partly by fresh corporate investment but more by higher working-capital demand. Additionally, the loan pipeline for public-sector banks remains robust while private banks anticipate strong growth in the coming quarters.
 
Growth in major banks’ books comes at a time when, in Q1FY26, lenders had cautioned that companies were increasingly shifting from bank financing toward alternative sources such as the domestic debt market, overseas bond and loan markets, private
Topics : Banks finance finance sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon