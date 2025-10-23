India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE ICC Women's WC 2025: Devine wins the toss for NZ; IND to bat first
Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
India are facing a critical challenge in their Women’s World Cup journey in their match against New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium today. New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss for the match and invited Harmanpreet led India to bat first. New Zealand have fielded an unchanged 11, while India have included Jemimah Rodrigues in place of Amanjot Kaur. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team must secure a victory to guarantee a place in the semifinals; any further mistakes could leave their fate dependent on other outcomes.
India has struggled so far, having lost three consecutive games against Australia, South Africa, and England. The pressure has weighed heavily on the team, with the top-order batters failing to deliver consistent performances and the bowling unit unable to consistently contain opponents.
New Zealand, captained by Sophie Devine, present a formidable challenge. Despite facing interruptions due to rain, they possess a strong lineup, with Devine leading the charge by scoring 260 runs in five matches. Alongside her, experienced campaigners like Suzie Bates add depth and strength to the side. They will look to exploit India’s weaknesses to gain the upper hand.
India will rely heavily on their star batters, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, to provide stability and momentum. Meanwhile, players like Harleen Deol and Renuka Thakur will need to step up with the ball, and Richa Ghosh’s aggressive hitting could prove crucial. With dew expected to impact conditions, India will require a balanced and determined team effort to advance in the tournament.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11
India Women playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
New Zealand Women playing 11: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson
2:57 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway
The match 24 of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between India and New Zealand in Navi Mumbai is now underway.
2:52 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND vs NZ last five WODIs
In the last fibe Women's ODIs between India and New Zealand, the women in blue lead white ferns by 3-2.
2:50 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report
2:41 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Harmanpreet Kaur at toss
India captain Harmanpreet after the toss said that the pitch looks good and the team has opted for an extra batter, with Jemimah Rodrigues replacing Amanjot Kaur. She admitted recent results were disappointing despite playing good cricket but stressed the importance of today’s game. Emphasizing the need to convert starts into big scores, she said the team aims to set a solid total and enjoy the moment while performing well collectively.
2:39 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ's playing 11 for the match
2:37 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's playing 11 for the match
2:33 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: New Zealand win the toss
New Zealand win the toss and opt to bowl first.
2:20 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
The coin toss is just 10 minutes away as India woul be hoping to take charge of the match right from the start in Navi Mumbai.
2:15 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: NZ looking to bank on experience!
Led by Sophie Devine, New Zealand pose a tough challenge. Despite having their campaign disrupted by rain, they boast a powerful lineup, with Devine leading from the front, amassing 260 runs in five games. Veteran players like Suzie Bates further bolster the team’s depth and stability. The Kiwis will aim to capitalize on India’s vulnerabilities to seize the advantage.
2:06 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India hanging by a thread!
Harmanpreet Kaur’s side must win to ensure a spot in the semifinals; another slip-up could leave their qualification hinging on other results.
India’s campaign has been disappointing so far, with three straight defeats to Australia, South Africa, and England. The mounting pressure has exposed weaknesses across the lineup — the top order has lacked consistency, while the bowlers have struggled to keep opponents in check.
2:02 PM
India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Must win game for India!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and New Zealand. Harmanpreet and co. need to get points on the board if they want a spot in the semis or else they will have to depend on other results. Toss at 2:30 PM IST.
First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 1:59 PM IST