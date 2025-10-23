India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE ICC Women's WC 2025: Devine wins the toss for NZ; IND to bat first

India are facing a critical challenge in their Women’s World Cup journey in their match against New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium today. New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss for the match and invited Harmanpreet led India to bat first. New Zealand have fielded an unchanged 11, while India have included Jemimah Rodrigues in place of Amanjot Kaur. Harmanpreet Kaur’s team must secure a victory to guarantee a place in the semifinals; any further mistakes could leave their fate dependent on other outcomes.

India has struggled so far, having lost three consecutive games against Australia, South Africa, and England. The pressure has weighed heavily on the team, with the top-order batters failing to deliver consistent performances and the bowling unit unable to consistently contain opponents.

New Zealand, captained by Sophie Devine, present a formidable challenge. Despite facing interruptions due to rain, they possess a strong lineup, with Devine leading the charge by scoring 260 runs in five matches. Alongside her, experienced campaigners like Suzie Bates add depth and strength to the side. They will look to exploit India’s weaknesses to gain the upper hand.

ALSO READ: Women's WC 2025: Will India qualify for semis if they lose vs New Zealand? India will rely heavily on their star batters, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, to provide stability and momentum. Meanwhile, players like Harleen Deol and Renuka Thakur will need to step up with the ball, and Richa Ghosh’s aggressive hitting could prove crucial. With dew expected to impact conditions, India will require a balanced and determined team effort to advance in the tournament.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11

India Women playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

New Zealand Women playing 11: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

India Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast: The live telecast of the India Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming: The live streaming of the India Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.