Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Datanomics: GST rate-cut move chases push akin to the Laffer curve

Datanomics: GST rate-cut move chases push akin to the Laffer curve

GST collections expanded just 1.7 per cent in July, the slowest growth rate since the Centre began publishing monthly net receipts

GST
premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates on essential items ahead of Diwali, even as revenue growth under the eight-year-old regime has slowed to its weakest level. The move appears designed to trigger a Laffer curve–type response: Though the principle is rooted in direct taxation, the extension to GST suggests that lower rates could stimulate consumption and curb evasion. The Laffer curve posits that both excessively high and excessively low tax rates are suboptimal for revenue generation.
 
Growth in GST receipts slowed in recent months      
GST collections expanded just 1.7
Topics : GST collection GST Diwali bonus
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon