Over 63,000 digital payment frauds worth Rs 733 crore in 10 years: Govt

The total number of digital payment frauds was 63,315 cases, as reported by commercial banks and all-India financial institutions under the specific category ‘Card / Internet and Digital Payments’ (for amounts involving Rs 1 lakh and above) between the financial year 2014–15 and December 2024 (covering a period of nearly ten years), according to government sources.

Government sources further said that the total extent of financial loss attributed specifically to these ‘digital payment frauds’ during this entire period amounted to Rs 733.26 crore.

On June 1, 2025, the Indian National Congress, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), alleged that