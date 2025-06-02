Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Over 63,000 digital payment frauds worth Rs 733 crore in 10 years: Govt

Over 63,000 digital payment frauds worth Rs 733 crore in 10 years: Govt

Government data show over 63,000 digital payment frauds worth Rs 733 crore in the past decade as Congress questions the Modi government's banking security record

Over 63,000 digital payment frauds worth Rs 733 crore in 10 years: Govt
premium

RBI issued Master Directions on Digital Payment Security Controls in February 2021, mandating banks to implement common minimum standards of security controls for various payment channels

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The total number of digital payment frauds was 63,315 cases, as reported by commercial banks and all-India financial institutions under the specific category ‘Card / Internet and Digital Payments’ (for amounts involving Rs 1 lakh and above) between the financial year 2014–15 and December 2024 (covering a period of nearly ten years), according to government sources.
 
Government sources further said that the total extent of financial loss attributed specifically to these ‘digital payment frauds’ during this entire period amounted to Rs 733.26 crore.
 
On June 1, 2025, the Indian National Congress, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), alleged that
Topics : digital payment RBI Banking Industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon