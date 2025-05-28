Listed banks post ₹94,228 crore profit in Q4; PSBs lead with 13% rise

The listed domestic banks have reported a net profit of ₹94,228 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), a growth of 4.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while sequentially it grew by 3.7 per cent, according to data by Capitaline.

The rise in profit is driven by public sector banks, with 12 lenders reporting cumulative profit of ₹48,370 crore in Q4, up 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Twenty private sector banks reported a total net profit of ₹45,858 crore, down 3.3 per cent from the same period of the previous year.

Notably, Indusind Bank, the fifth largest private