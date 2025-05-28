Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Listed banks post ₹94,228 crore profit in Q4; PSBs lead with 13% rise

Listed banks post ₹94,228 crore profit in Q4; PSBs lead with 13% rise

Driven by strong public sector bank performance, listed banks saw a 4.4% YoY profit rise in Q4 FY25, despite private banks posting lower profits and muted NIMs

Net interest income (NII) growth remained in single digits—4.5 per cent for private sector banks and 2.7 per cent for PSBs—due to a variety of factors, including the 25-basis-point policy repo rate cut in February, which weighed on core income.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

The listed domestic banks have reported a net profit of ₹94,228 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), a growth of 4.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while sequentially it grew by 3.7 per cent, according to data by Capitaline.
 
The rise in profit is driven by public sector banks, with 12 lenders reporting cumulative profit of ₹48,370 crore in Q4, up 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y. Twenty private sector banks reported a total net profit of ₹45,858 crore, down 3.3 per cent from the same period of the previous year.
 
Notably, Indusind Bank, the fifth largest private
