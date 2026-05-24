ECLGS 5.0 finds traction as MSMEs look for buffer amid uncertainty
Banks are seeing early interest in ECLGS 5.0 as MSMEs seek extra liquidity buffers amid rising uncertainty linked to the West Asia crisis
Subrata Panda Mumbai
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Bankers are seeing early traction under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) credit support scheme Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 5.0, with a steady rise in enquiries and applications from small businesses, although lenders cautioned that it was too early to gauge the eventual outcome. The initial response suggests that micro, small, and medium enterprises may be seeking to shore up liquidity buffers and secure additional credit lines, amid an uncertain operating environment, bankers said.
Topics : MSMEs Credit West Asia Indian Banks Banking sector