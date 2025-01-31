Business Standard

Home / Finance / News / Economy well-placed to deal with any spillover from external world: Das

Economy well-placed to deal with any spillover from external world: Das

"There are significant upside risks to inflation from geopolitical conflicts, geoeconomic fragmentation, climate-related concerns, and commodity prices going up"

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das | photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das | photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

BS Reporter
9 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 6:05 AM IST
In the first week of November, then Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das refused to drop guard on inflation, citing significant upside risks, at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit. In an interaction with Tamal Bandyopadhyay, Consulting Editor, Business Standard, he also remained sanguine about growth.
 
Das’ six-year tenure as the RBI governor ended on December 10. Then revenue secretary, Sanjay Malhotra, succeeded him. Edited excerpts from a fireside chat with Das at the summit:
 
What will be the impact of US Presidential elections on India?
 
Two major international events are awaited by the markets — the outcome
Topics : Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor BS Banking Annual finance sector Banking sector

