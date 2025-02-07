Business Standard

Employee unions of state-owned non-life insurers seek 22% salary hike

Groups seek parity with what LIC employees earn, say salary revision due since 2022

Unions representing employees of state-owned non-life insurance companies want salary hike. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Unions representing employees of state-owned non-life insurance companies have demanded that the government give them a 22 per cent salary hike and bring their pay in line with counterparts at Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) get.
 
They want the salary revision to be effective from August 1, 2022. “The wage revision for both LIC and government-owned general insurance companies was due from August 1, 2022. Usually, the government calls both the unions together for negotiations. During the last settlement of 2017, we did not have a parity with LIC and in order to get that parity we are demanding
