Employee unions of state-owned non-life insurers seek 22% salary hike

Unions representing employees of state-owned non-life insurance companies have demanded that the government give them a 22 per cent salary hike and bring their pay in line with counterparts at Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) get.

They want the salary revision to be effective from August 1, 2022. “The wage revision for both LIC and government-owned general insurance companies was due from August 1, 2022. Usually, the government calls both the unions together for negotiations. During the last settlement of 2017, we did not have a parity with LIC and in order to get that parity we are demanding