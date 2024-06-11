Experts split on expanding Niti's role to oversee financial allocations

Would the role of the Niti Aayog expand to include oversight of financial allocations to the states in the new NDA government? Experts have divided views on this.

The Niti Aayog shares one characteristic with the erstwhile Planning Commission: all members, including the deputy chairman, hold their offices concurrently with the term of the political executive at the Centre.

The Aayog could potentially find itself dealing with the financial demands of state governments, a role it has not played since its establishment in 2015, replacing the Planning Commission. This may become necessary as states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh state