FEMA tweaks: FPIs may switch to FDI after reaching 10% ownership cap

This move comes in response to several requests from foreign investors seeking to simplify the reporting requirements they currently face when exceeding the 10 per cent threshold

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

The government is planning to introduce legislative changes to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations, aimed at enabling Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to seamlessly transition to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) once they cross the 10 per cent ownership threshold.

This move comes in response to several requests from foreign investors seeking to simplify the reporting requirements they currently face when exceeding the 10 per cent threshold.

“Currently, there are ‘watertight regulations’ under FEMA, which restrict an FPI from buying more than 10 per cent as a strategic investor in the same company, while FDI rules allow

