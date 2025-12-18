Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 12:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Finance Ministry asks three RRBs to give IPO blueprint by March-end

The DFS on Tuesday convened a meeting to review the IPO plans of three regional rural banks-Haryana Gramin Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank and Tamil Nadu Grama Bank

The official added that the government has plans to list at least five RRBs in the next two financial years, of which three may be listed in FY27

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:26 AM IST

The Ministry of Finance has asked three regional rural banks (RRBs) to submit their draft initial public offering (IPO) plans to their respective sponsor banks as well as the Department of Financial Services (DFS) by the end of March, according to a 
senior government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. 
The DFS on Tuesday convened a meeting to review the IPO plans of three RRBs — Haryana Gramin Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, and Tamil Nadu Grama Bank. Senior officials of the RRBs as well as the sponsor banks also attended the meeting. 
“The capital planning committee and the sub-committee
