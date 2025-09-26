FinMin calls meet with lenders on Swamih Fund II scope expansion

Friday, September 26, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swamih, short for Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing Investment Fund II, is a follow-up to the government’s special real estate stress fund launched in 2019, according to a senior official. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

The Finance Ministry has called a meeting on September 29 to discuss expanding the scope of a fund that provides last-mile support for stalled housing projects. 
Swamih, short for Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing Investment Fund II, is a follow-up to the government’s special real estate stress fund launched in 2019, according to a senior official. 
“The consultation, co-chaired by the Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and the Secretary, Department of Financial Services, will see participation from CMD/MDs of all major public sector banks, LIC, and select private lenders,” according to the official, referring to chairman and
Topics : Finance Ministry housing projects Real Estate
