FinMin calls meet with lenders on Swamih Fund II scope expansion

The Finance Ministry has called a meeting on September 29 to discuss expanding the scope of a fund that provides last-mile support for stalled housing projects.

Swamih, short for Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing Investment Fund II, is a follow-up to the government’s special real estate stress fund launched in 2019, according to a senior official.

“The consultation, co-chaired by the Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and the Secretary, Department of Financial Services, will see participation from CMD/MDs of all major public sector banks, LIC, and select private lenders,” according to the official, referring to chairman and