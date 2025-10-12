Finance ministry to review US tariff impact on MSME sector on Monday

The Ministry of Finance is scheduled to hold a review meeting on Monday with public-sector banks (PSBs) to assess the impact of the punitive tariffs by the United States (US) on the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and evaluate their credit requirements, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

The meeting will be chaired by Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju.

“The review will focus on financial inclusion schemes, such as MUDRA and credit guarantee, among others. The aim is to understand how external trade pressures are affecting MSMEs and to ensure that adequate