Finance ministry to vet ongoing schemes for 16th Finance Commission

Ministries asked for five-year outlays and outcome assessments

The finance ministry has also sought details of all posts created under existing schemes — both contractual and regular — including the number of persons engaged, financial implications, and proposals for additional posts with corresponding funding r

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

The government has asked all ministries and departments to furnish additional details for central sector and centrally sponsored schemes that are ending or continuing beyond March 31, 2026, as it prepares to align scheme allocations with the 16th Finance Commission cycle, according to an official memorandum from the Department of Expenditure.
 
The details sought include departmental comments on findings from third-party evaluations, year-wise allocations for proposed schemes over the next five years, and information on components being dropped or modified, along with justifications.
 
The Department of Expenditure had last issued an official memorandum on June 6, 2025, providing guidelines for
Topics : Finance Ministry scheme central government
